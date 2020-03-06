Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Louisville - Robert "Bob" Twyman, 78, joined his precious daughter, Laura Twyman Saylor (who preceded him in death on September 6, 2016) in Heaven on March 6, 2020. Bob graduated from St X in 1959 and worked as a meat cutter at Kroger for 47 years.

Bob's first love was Jesus, followed by the love of his life of 51 years, Betty Marcum Twyman. He also left 3 children to cherish his memory, Angela Lawson (Patrick), Vince Twyman (Michelle), and Brad Twyman (Stephanie); 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Mike Twyman (Denise), and 2 sisters, Dianne Eifler (Charlie), and Judy Arnold (Bob).

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. The funeral will be Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home with burial in Bethany Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
