Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church
2900 Bardstown Road
Robert Valentine "Bob" Massey

Robert Valentine "Bob" Massey Obituary
Robert "Bob" Valentine Massey

Louisville - 68, died peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Bob was a 1968 graduate of Trinity High School and a 1973 graduate of Speed Scientific School at the University of Louisville. After graduating with his Masters in Electrical Engineering, Bob worked for Borg-Warner Chemicals, General Electric, Porter Paints, and Momentive.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jason Robert Massey, and by his parents, James Francis Massey, Jr. and Rosemary Bayens Massey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marilyn Higdon Massey; 3 children, Matthew Massey, Peter Massey, (Erika), and Elizabeth Massey, (Brittany); Granddaughters, Lillian Massey and Reagan Massey; 6 siblings, Rosemary Massey Poteet, Jim Massey, Jack Massey (Sue Ann), Fran Massey Mitchum (Pat), Pat Massey, (Deborah), and Joe Massey, (Brenda).

Service and volunteering were always important to Bob. Bob was a mentor for the Urban League Relay Program, a volunteer for the Cathedral Soup Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, Hand in Hand Ministry (Belize Mission trip), and donated 137 units of blood to the American Red Cross. Bob was a Boy Scout Leader, a coach for Volleyball, Soccer, and Baseball, and was always willing to lend a hand wherever he was needed. Bob served on the University of Louisville Alumni Board and as the Speed Scientific School Alumni Board President. Bob loved family, friends, traveling, and giving of his time to make the world a better place.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2900 Bardstown Road with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8pm Thursday, August 22 at Highlands Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Road.

The Massey family wishes to thank our support group of family and friends, the wonderful staff at Westport Place Health Campus and the compassionate Hosparus team that helped us on this difficult journey.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville, or to the Sandefur Dining Hall at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
