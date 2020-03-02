Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
6901 Dixie Hwy
Burial
Following Services
St. Andrew Cemetery
Resources
Robert Vincent Obituary
Robert Vincent

Louisville - Capt. Robert L. Vincent, USMC (Ret), passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 17, 1935 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Robert Vincent and Laura Couture. He enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school, and went up through the enlisted ranks to Captain, retiring after almost 27 years. He was a member of Post 1181, American Legion Post 0220, and St. Paul Catholic Church.

He was predeceased by his parents, aunt and uncle Lena Couture and Clarence Spielman, and sister, Barbara Kerr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Joyce Fella Vincent; daughters Laura Vincent and Linda Lambert (Jason); son, Matthew Vincent; grandson, Thomas Smart II; granddaughter, Madison Sargent (Kenny); cousin Clarence "Skip" Spielman; brother-in-law Robert Kerr; and crazy beagle Copper Vincent.

His funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 6901 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
