Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:45 PM
Valley of Rest Cemetery
LaGrange, KY
Robert Vincent "Bob" Bishop Sr.


1930 - 2019
Robert Vincent "Bob" Bishop Sr. Obituary
Robert Vincent "Bob" Bishop, Sr.

Louisville - Robert Vincent Bishop, Sr., 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

He was born on May 6, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert Miles and Margaret (Board) Bishop. He is also preceded in death by his sons Benjamin Bishop, William Christopher Bishop and siblings Rosemary Scheu and Roberta Bishop.

Bob was a General Sales Manager for several General Motors dealerships, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel#2761 and member of the Knights of Columbus Boat Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years JoAnn (Bennett) Bishop, children Robert Vincent Bishop, Jr. (Julia), Lewis Miles Bishop (Nickie), Joseph Andrew Bishop (Maria) Judith Ann Stewart (David), twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren and daughter-in-law Stacey Bishop.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Graveside services will follow at 12:45 pm at Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding Counsel #2761 (4417 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40222).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
