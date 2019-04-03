|
Robert (Bob) Vogt
Louisville - Robert (Bob) Vogt, 88, of State College, PA, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State. He was born December 4, 1930, in Louisville, KY. Bob received his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's Seminary and his master's degree and doctorate from The Gregorian Institute in Rome, Italy. Bob was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1954 and served the Archdiocese of Louisville for 15 years. He retired after more than thirty years of service as the superintendent for the Office of Developmental Programs. Bob was a devoted husband of 23 years to his wife, Kellie, a loving and supportive father of children Paul (Maureen), Benjamin (Brigid), and Bobbi L. Segin (Tony); two step-children, Ryan Bower (Kerry), and Kevin Bower; He was an adored and cherished grandpa of 14 grandchildren. In addition his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Francine Louise Cross Vogt; step-son, Richard Bower; and 7 siblings.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Mass will be at 12 Noon on Friday, April 5, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, with Rev. Charles Amershek officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, Shamokin, PA and the Benevolent Fund of the Village at Penn State, State College, PA in memory of Robert L. Vogt. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019