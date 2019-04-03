Services
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
867 Grays Woods Blvd
Port Matilda, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vogt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Vogt


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert (Bob) Vogt Obituary
Robert (Bob) Vogt

Louisville - Robert (Bob) Vogt, 88, of State College, PA, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State. He was born December 4, 1930, in Louisville, KY. Bob received his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's Seminary and his master's degree and doctorate from The Gregorian Institute in Rome, Italy. Bob was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1954 and served the Archdiocese of Louisville for 15 years. He retired after more than thirty years of service as the superintendent for the Office of Developmental Programs. Bob was a devoted husband of 23 years to his wife, Kellie, a loving and supportive father of children Paul (Maureen), Benjamin (Brigid), and Bobbi L. Segin (Tony); two step-children, Ryan Bower (Kerry), and Kevin Bower; He was an adored and cherished grandpa of 14 grandchildren. In addition his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Francine Louise Cross Vogt; step-son, Richard Bower; and 7 siblings.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Mass will be at 12 Noon on Friday, April 5, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, with Rev. Charles Amershek officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, Shamokin, PA and the Benevolent Fund of the Village at Penn State, State College, PA in memory of Robert L. Vogt. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now