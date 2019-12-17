|
Robert "Bob" W. Altman
Louisville - Bob Altman passed away on December 16, 2019. He was born to the late Robert W. Altman and Pearl Caven Altman in 1937.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years Lois Altman, three children Vickie Marshall (Tom), Richard Altman (Penny) and Tina Sheree (Ila), grandchildren Danielle Dalton (Dallas), Whitney Fish (Josh), and Joshua Altman (Kim), great-grandchildren Micah, Lane, Hank and Caroline, brothers Larry Altman and Ron Altman.
Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2-8pm. Funeral will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019