1/1
Robert W. Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Bailey

Robert W. Bailey, also endearingly known as Bob, Mr. Bailey, Mr. B. and Dad, was welcomed into heaven at the age of 98, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, with his daughter by his side.

An adoringly beloved and devoted husband, Father, son, brother and friend, he humbly recognized and thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed the precious blessings of his life, which began on January 5, 1922. Always highly regarded as a genuine gentleman, his earthly journey exemplified compassion, integrity, values, dedication and service to his family, preservation and cultivation of nature's beauty, and respect and defense of his country, having honorably served in World War II and the United States government.

Arriving in heaven before Mr. Bailey was his first wife of 40 years ~ Helen, his second wife~Barbara, his parents ~ Charles and Alma, brothers~Charles and Donald, and sisters ~ Janice and Ellen. He is survived by his only child, daughter Connie, and special friend, Al.

Due to the pandemic, a service honoring his extraordinary life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to The National Park Foundation or The National Forest Foundation.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved