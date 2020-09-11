Robert W. BaileyRobert W. Bailey, also endearingly known as Bob, Mr. Bailey, Mr. B. and Dad, was welcomed into heaven at the age of 98, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, with his daughter by his side.An adoringly beloved and devoted husband, Father, son, brother and friend, he humbly recognized and thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed the precious blessings of his life, which began on January 5, 1922. Always highly regarded as a genuine gentleman, his earthly journey exemplified compassion, integrity, values, dedication and service to his family, preservation and cultivation of nature's beauty, and respect and defense of his country, having honorably served in World War II and the United States government.Arriving in heaven before Mr. Bailey was his first wife of 40 years ~ Helen, his second wife~Barbara, his parents ~ Charles and Alma, brothers~Charles and Donald, and sisters ~ Janice and Ellen. He is survived by his only child, daughter Connie, and special friend, Al.Due to the pandemic, a service honoring his extraordinary life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to The National Park Foundation or The National Forest Foundation.