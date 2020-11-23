Robert WaltersLouisville - Robert L. Walters, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert Walters and Julie Jones. He retired from Tube Turns. He was a proud Navy Veteran and a member of American Legion Post 157. He was an avid golfer.In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his two sons, Donald Walters and Paul Walters.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 32 years, Brenda Walters; his children, Diane Helm (Charlie Levine), James (Judy) Walters, Linda (David) Porter and Susie (Dickie) Muss; grandchildren, Rob Hayes, Lakeisha Heath, and Amanda Gaddey; great grandchildren, Jalen and Logan; a brother, Garth Walters; 2 sisters, Doris Keefer and Gail Chism; the mother of his children, Margaret Walters; a host of nieces and nephews and many fur babies.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. A celebration of his life will be hosted by the family at a later date.To leave a special message for the family, please visit