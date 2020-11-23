1/1
Robert Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Walters

Louisville - Robert L. Walters, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert Walters and Julie Jones. He retired from Tube Turns. He was a proud Navy Veteran and a member of American Legion Post 157. He was an avid golfer.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his two sons, Donald Walters and Paul Walters.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 32 years, Brenda Walters; his children, Diane Helm (Charlie Levine), James (Judy) Walters, Linda (David) Porter and Susie (Dickie) Muss; grandchildren, Rob Hayes, Lakeisha Heath, and Amanda Gaddey; great grandchildren, Jalen and Logan; a brother, Garth Walters; 2 sisters, Doris Keefer and Gail Chism; the mother of his children, Margaret Walters; a host of nieces and nephews and many fur babies.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. A celebration of his life will be hosted by the family at a later date.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved