Robert "Bob" Weber Schaefer
Louisville - 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born to Frank H. and Celeste Weber Schaefer. Bob was an Army Veteran and a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. He was retired from Bohnert Equipment Company.
He graduated from St. Xavier High School, attended Xavier University and graduated from the University of Louisville. He played flute and piccolo and was the drum major at the above listed schools and with the Holy Name Band. His love for music included directing the choir at St. Stephen Martyr Church. Bob was a charter member of Midland Trail Golf Course and a member of St. Al's Aces.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Martha Clines and Celeste Kiesler, and his brother, Frank J. Schaefer.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Bonin Schaefer; brother, John A. (Rosanne) Schaefer, DMD; brother-in-law, Herman H. Kiesler; sons, Alan (Cindy), Larry (Marian), Ted (Lynne) and Carl (Jody); and daughters, Joan (Pat) Dalton and Ruth (Pete) Gayde. He is also survived by grandchildren Stefan, Lauren, Eric, Michael, John, Rachel, Daniel, Marie, Matthew, William, Joseph, and Ellen and four great grandchildren.
His remains were bequeathed to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The family would like to thank the staff of Spinghurst Pines Health and Rehab for their kind and compassionate care during his final months.
Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road from 3-7 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at St. Albert the Great at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Joseph Children's Home or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.