Robert "Bob" William Crabtree
Louisville - Robert "Bob" William Crabtree of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 of natural causes. He attended Ralph Avenue Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, helped with music ministry, also in the choir, and filled in when needed to preach. He taught high school English at Pleasure Ridge Park High School for 30 plus years. He had two Masters degrees from Campbellsville College and Western Kentucky University in High School English and Psychology. Bob was also a Baptist ordained minister from Southern Baptist Seminary. He served in the Army in Alaska in the 1950's. Bob taught adult education at night for years helping adults get their GED. He painted buildings every summer with a group of teachers (The Painting Crew). His greatest joy was expressing himself through poems and short stories he wrote. He loved playing his harmonica, banjo, and ukulele. Bob was a Christian man that never hesitated to tell everyone about the love of Jesus. He was soft spoken and true to his word. He gave money and words of wisdom to anyone that had a need. He loved his family and church and will be missed always. We take comfort knowing he is with the Lord now, the true keeper of hope. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Newton Crabtree; son of the late Ollie J. and Edith Mae Crabtree; brother of the late John Crabtree (Angie), Buster Crabtree (Geneva), Tim Crabtree (Rose). He is survived by his sister, Marjane Frech (John); brother, Giles Crabtree (Late Pat); his children, Robert "Bobby" Priddy (Kathy), Barry Priddy (Late Mary), Kim Reardon (Richard), Shana Ventola (Bobby); also several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Services will be Monday October 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be October 19, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial will follow services at Bethany Cemetery