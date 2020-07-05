Pastor Robert William Henderson



Robert William Henderson (Hindu) was born July 1, 1938 in Louisville, KY. He attended Virginia Avenue Elementary School, Madison Junior High School, graduated from Central High School in 1956 and the KY School of Embalming in 1957. He was raised in the First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and later joined the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He served in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army from 1959 to 1965 then worked as a chemical operator at duPont for 29 years until he retired.



In 1969, he married the former Brenda Lee Thompson of Baltimore, MD. Their union was blessed with two children, Joseph K. Henderson (Juliette) who resides in Austin, TX and the former Maya D. Henderson (Christopher Earls) who resides in Highlands Ranch, CO with his only grandchild, Ulysses P. Brown, II.



Pastor Robert Henderson was ordained in 1990 at New Hope Christian Center in Lexington, Ky. Later, he joined Faith to Faith Christian Center before pastoring his own church, Agape Christian Tabernacle, while attending Boyce Bible College. He first held services in his living room before moving to a building. He later merged with Word of Faith Christian Center where he served as an Assistant Pastor and provided transportation for many of the members. During retirement, he worked at WP Porter Mortuary where he used the gifts God gave him to comfort the bereaved.



Robert lived victoriously in Christ and at age 81, peacefully entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The family expresses gratitude to the staffs of Baptist Health, Norton Audubon and UofL's Mary & Elizabeth and Jewish hospitals.



A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 9am Thursday, July 9th at Word of Faith Christian Center, 3620 W Broadway. Please wear navy/dark blue if you can. Visitation is 5-8 pm, Wednesday, July 8th at WP Porter Mortuary, 2611 Virginia Ave.



Family and friends, let's be safe, please don't linger. Please sign the book, view the remains, greet the family and leave. Social distancing, masks and temperature-taking will be required at both events and strictly enforced.









