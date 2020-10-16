1/1
Robert William "Billy" Jones
Robert William "Billy" Jones

Clarksville - Robert William "Billy" Jones, 54, died peacefully at home on Saturday October 13, 2020. Billy is preceded in death by his father, Charles William Jones, and his stepfather Larry Edward Mabe.

Billy was born in Louisville, KY on June 29, 1966 and is survived by his mother, Pamela Ann Mabe, sister Dana Robinson (Terry), brothers Steve Jaggers (Sherry), Jeffrey Mabe, and Daniel Mabe (Amy).

As a young man, Billy served in the United States Airforce. He also studied music theory at Indiana University Southeast. He was a wonderful musician and mastered any instrument he touched. He was a gifted songwriter and his love for the Lord and music shone through in his beautiful voice and lyrics. He was a kind and caring soul, loved and highly respected by everyone who knew him. He was faithful in his mission in helping lead others to the Lord through his street ministry and social media efforts.

Billy's Memorial Visitation will be on Monday October 19th from 4pm to 7pm at Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. His Memorial Service will be held at 7pm at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) https://nami.org/ or American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org/ .




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
