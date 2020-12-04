Robert Withers Nichols
Louisville - Robert Withers Nichols, 85, a retired investment advisor, died Monday morning,
November 30, in palliative care at Baptist East after a short illness. Born In Danville, Ky. in 1934, youngest son of Dorothy Reid and Jonathan Ball Nichols he was predeceased by his parents, and brothers, John B. Nichols and James Forestus Nichols. Robert was a 1952 graduate of Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Va., and a 1956 graduate of Centre College. He served in the U.S. Navy 1956-1960 and was stationed in London for 2 years.
Most of his career was spent at the old First National Bank/Kentucky Trust Company where he was a Senior Vice-President. He retired from Raymond James in 2004. In 1961, he married Martha Anne Clay(Macie), also of Danville, and they made their home in Louisville. Together, they were involved in several civic projects in this community, enjoyed family, friends, the arts, politics, and extensive travel. Many memorable vacations were shared in St. Remy de Provence. "Laissez les bons temps rouler". He was a life-long Presbyterian, member of Second Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Trustee, and a member of the Louisville Country Club for countless rounds of golf with friends.
Surviving him are his wife, daughter Martha Bisset Nichols-Pecceu, PhD, (Eric) of
Louisville, son, Robert Hogsett Nichols (Susana) of Sitges, Spain; four grandchildren, Robert Henri Pecceu, Charlotte Rogues Pecceu, Joseph Nichols-Font, Matthew Nichols-Font, and his beloved Westie, Cary.
Special gratitude to all his extended dialysis family at Fresinius/Sam Swope for their extraordinary care and kindness over the past 5 years.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of random acts of kindness, and could include a gift to Centre College, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville, Ky. 40422, or Episcopal High School, 1200 N. Quaker Lane, Alexandria, Va. 22302, or the charity of your choice
.