Robert Y. "Seth" Thomas
Louisville - 89, passed away December 18, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvine and Ira Thomas; his sister, Ruth Richeson; his brothers, Joseph "Buddy" Thomas, Bill Thomas, and Ray Thomas.
He is survived by his children, Kyle Y. Thomas (Cindy) and Kristy J. Kearney (Randy); niece, Carol Kennedy; and grandsons, Seth and Quinn Thomas.
Bob "Seth" was an aircraft crew chief and Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired in 1987 with a total of 27 years of service.
He was a league bowler as well as a country music enthusiast, and he loved airshows. Bob could repair anything and played a mean game of Rook.
Bob was a deacon, and later an elder, at the Expressway Church of Christ for over 40 years. He served faithfully with a meek and quiet spirit.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019