1/1
Roberta "Lois" Mitchell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta "Lois" Mitchell

Louisville - Roberta "Lois" Mitchell, 94, passed away July 23, 2020.

She was born December 11, 1925 in Morganfield, KY.

Roberta was a member of Open Door Christian Church.

She was an avid bowler and a member of the Ten Bowl Belles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and William Goben; her loving husband, Delmar Mitchell.

She is survived by her children, Marilynn Lighter, Brenda Watson (William), Roger Mitchell (Carolyn), and Gary Mitchell (Marsha); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Owen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved