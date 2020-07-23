Roberta "Lois" MitchellLouisville - Roberta "Lois" Mitchell, 94, passed away July 23, 2020.She was born December 11, 1925 in Morganfield, KY.Roberta was a member of Open Door Christian Church.She was an avid bowler and a member of the Ten Bowl Belles.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and William Goben; her loving husband, Delmar Mitchell.She is survived by her children, Marilynn Lighter, Brenda Watson (William), Roger Mitchell (Carolyn), and Gary Mitchell (Marsha); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.Owen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.