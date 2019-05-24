Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto "Bob" Gomez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberto "Bob" Gomez Obituary
Roberto "Bob" Gomez

Louisville - Roberto "Bob" Gomez, 81, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

He was a retired fork lift driver for Ford Motor Company LAP, member of UAW Local 862 and a United States Marine.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Dermody Gomez; children, Belinda Bermea (Joe), Gary Gomez (Rose), Joe Gomez (Lisa), Sandy Clark, Todd Gomez (Lawrita), Teri Wafford (Lex), Billy Gomez (Rhonda), Mark Gomez, Tammy Hilbert (Matthew), Kimberley Vance (Scott) and Chris Gomez (Rashana); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond Gomez and Albert Gomez, Jr.

His funeral is 5pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 1pm Saturday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now