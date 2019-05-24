|
Roberto "Bob" Gomez
Louisville - Roberto "Bob" Gomez, 81, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
He was a retired fork lift driver for Ford Motor Company LAP, member of UAW Local 862 and a United States Marine.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Dermody Gomez; children, Belinda Bermea (Joe), Gary Gomez (Rose), Joe Gomez (Lisa), Sandy Clark, Todd Gomez (Lawrita), Teri Wafford (Lex), Billy Gomez (Rhonda), Mark Gomez, Tammy Hilbert (Matthew), Kimberley Vance (Scott) and Chris Gomez (Rashana); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond Gomez and Albert Gomez, Jr.
His funeral is 5pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 1pm Saturday until the time of the service.
Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019