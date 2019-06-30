|
Robin' Dion F. O'Bryant
Louisville - 17, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Kevin A.Todd and Linda S. Gibson;
Siblings, LaKieya C. Brasher, Brandi L. Goldwair, Lai Sean T. Crowe, Tyre A. McFarland, Andre' B. Goldwair, Ciara M.Todd, RoTez Sykes, Quincy Lee, Lucas O' Bryant, Lacy O' Bryant, Lauren Gibson, Asianne Lucas; grandparents, Marcella Gibson, Margie Todd Goatley, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Online condolences: www.adporters.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019