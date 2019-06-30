Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin' O'Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin' Dion F. O'Bryant


2001 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin' Dion F. O'Bryant Obituary
Robin' Dion F. O'Bryant

Louisville - 17, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Kevin A.Todd and Linda S. Gibson;

Siblings, LaKieya C. Brasher, Brandi L. Goldwair, Lai Sean T. Crowe, Tyre A. McFarland, Andre' B. Goldwair, Ciara M.Todd, RoTez Sykes, Quincy Lee, Lucas O' Bryant, Lacy O' Bryant, Lauren Gibson, Asianne Lucas; grandparents, Marcella Gibson, Margie Todd Goatley, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Online condolences: www.adporters.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now