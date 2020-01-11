|
|
Robin Annette Kenney
Louisville - Robin Annette Kenney, 59, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.
Robin was a graduate of Southern High School and was a domestic engineer with Kenney & Family.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mark Kenney; sons, J.P (Katie) and Willie Kenney; parents, Don and Ruth Miller; mother and father-in-law, Betty and Joe Kenney; a brother, Kelly Judd (Jenny); step-brother, Mark (Paula) Miller; step-sister, Susan Miller; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Tom) Wolken and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday from 2-8pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Donations may be made to UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute, 800 Rose Street, Suite G100, Lexington, KY 40536
Special thanks for the care that Robin received at U of K Hospital, especially "her girls".
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020