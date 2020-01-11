Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Kenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Annette Kenney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Annette Kenney Obituary
Robin Annette Kenney

Louisville - Robin Annette Kenney, 59, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.

Robin was a graduate of Southern High School and was a domestic engineer with Kenney & Family.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mark Kenney; sons, J.P (Katie) and Willie Kenney; parents, Don and Ruth Miller; mother and father-in-law, Betty and Joe Kenney; a brother, Kelly Judd (Jenny); step-brother, Mark (Paula) Miller; step-sister, Susan Miller; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Tom) Wolken and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday from 2-8pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made to UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute, 800 Rose Street, Suite G100, Lexington, KY 40536

Special thanks for the care that Robin received at U of K Hospital, especially "her girls".

Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now