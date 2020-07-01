Robin Honshell
Robin Honshell

Louisville - Robin's memorial service will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2pm at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway. There will be visitation with the family from 12pm until the service time.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
