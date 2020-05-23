Robin L. RogersLOUISVILLE - 68, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.Robin was born on April 23, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.Robin attended Atherton High School and later Western Kentucky University. She retired in 1993 from convention work and began work as an adoption facilitator. In 1996 she started the full-time job of being a mother and continued that job until the very end.In the early 2000's she began to ride and drive Saddlebred horses and ponies. She shared this passion with her daughters as they showed their own horses at countless shows over the years for Signature Stables. She also served on the board of Rock Creek Riding Club.Robin is preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. Rogers and Venda Marcum Rogers.She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Wayne C. Daub; two daughters, Anna Rogers-Daub and Morgan Rogers-Daub; sister, Laura Rogers; brother-in-law, Dr. Steven A. Daub (Tommie Anne); nieces, Venda (Thad), Kristen, Julie (Chad); nephew, Micah and her cousin, Max (Sally).The family requests in lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy that instead you send a gift to the American Saddlebred Rescue, Inc., a cause dear to Robin's Heart.Due to the COVID-19 crisis no service is being held at this time. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at a future date.