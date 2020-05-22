Robin M. Funk-Ware
Robin M. Funk-Ware

Louisville - Robin M. Funk-Ware, 67 of Louisville passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Debra Davis (Arthur "Skip" Davis), Robin is preceded in death by her parents, Cherie and Robert Funk. Robin was retired from Boys & Girls Haven. She was loved by many cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11am - 1pm with a funeral service to follow at 1pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with an interment to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery.

Due to the covid restrictions, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or Alley Cat Allies.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
MAY
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
MAY
26
Interment
Floydsburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

