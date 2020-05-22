Robin M. Funk-Ware
Louisville - Robin M. Funk-Ware, 67 of Louisville passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Debra Davis (Arthur "Skip" Davis), Robin is preceded in death by her parents, Cherie and Robert Funk. Robin was retired from Boys & Girls Haven. She was loved by many cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11am - 1pm with a funeral service to follow at 1pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with an interment to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery.
Due to the covid restrictions, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or Alley Cat Allies.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.