Robin Quinn



Louisville - Robin Quinn, 61, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed from this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 18th, 2019. Robin was born and raised in Louisville, KY where she graduated from Mary D. Hill Elementary, Meyzeek Middle School, and Central High School. Robin also attended JCC in Louisville KY! She provided over a decade of health services as a medical Nurses Aid and worked with both TARC and JCPS transportation services. She was born on April 25, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her brother, Keith B. Quinn. Robin is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Preston Richie, daughters, Angel Reignbeaux Supreme Quinn, and Joenisha Bolden, Mother, Dolly Quinn, brother, Kenneth USAF Master Sergeant Retired (Genevieve) Quinn, grandchildren, Yoshau Shakur, and Jacob Bell. Robin also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, friends and extended family. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lampton Baptist Church, (1121 S. Clay St, Louisville, KY). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lampton Baptist Church with burial to follow in Green Meadows Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019