Robin Sharron Cardine
Louisville - 54, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was a member of Rivers of Waters Ministries.
Ms. Cardine was preceded in death by her father, Elder Grover Johnson, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Brittany Calvert (Greg), Talia English, Eddie Lee (Marshelle), Antoine Lee; mother, Yvetta Johnson; siblings, Bonnie Kellem (Marvin) Erik Hamilton, Gregory A. Hamilton, Grover Johnson, Jr. (Lawanda); 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 So. 45th St, with funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019