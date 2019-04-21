Services
Christ Temple Apostolic Church
723 S 45th St
Louisville, KY 40211
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 So. 45th St
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 So. 45th St
Robin Sharron Cardine


Robin Sharron Cardine Obituary
Robin Sharron Cardine

Louisville - 54, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

She was a member of Rivers of Waters Ministries.

Ms. Cardine was preceded in death by her father, Elder Grover Johnson, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Brittany Calvert (Greg), Talia English, Eddie Lee (Marshelle), Antoine Lee; mother, Yvetta Johnson; siblings, Bonnie Kellem (Marvin) Erik Hamilton, Gregory A. Hamilton, Grover Johnson, Jr. (Lawanda); 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 So. 45th St, with funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
