Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Broad Street Presbyterian Church
760 E. Broad St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Broad Street Presbyterian Churc
760 E. Broad St.
View Map
Rev. Robina Marie Winbush


Columbus - Reverend Robina Marie Winbush, age 61. Sunrise July 16, 1957 and Sunset March 12, 2019. Visitation 10:00am and Celebration of Life Service 12:00 noon Friday, March 22, 2019 at Broad Street Presbyterian Church 760 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Entombment at Union Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WINBUSH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
