Robyn A. Crigler
Robyn A. Crigler

Shepherdsville - 65 passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

She dedicated her life to educating young minds, she retired from teaching in the Bullitt County School System. She was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Salt River Chapter.

Robyn is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Cornelia Adams.

She is survived by her husband Harry Crigler of Shepherdsville; children Scott Crigler (Kim) of LaGrange and Dana Arnold (Detrick) of Shepherdsville; brothers Richard Adams of Taylorsville and Scott Adams of Shepherdsville; grandchildren Kayleigh Crigler, Logan Arnold, Eizen Arnold, Ashlee Napier, Shawna Erter, Jacob Blaine and Cade Hawes; great grandchildren Ember Erter, Kylee Blaine and Owen Erter (on the way); along with many other family members and countless friends.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Cathy Hardin, Regent of the Salt River Chapter of DAR, officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Thursday 2 p.m. -8 p.m.; and Friday 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made to the Salt River Chapter DAR.

Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
