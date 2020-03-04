|
Rochelle Douglas
Louisville - Rochelle Douglas, 82, went to be with The Lord on February 12, 2020 after a long battle with illness. Born January 17,1938, she was one of two children born to Robert Hood and Blanche Hood of Louisville, Kentucky. Both children were encouraged to excel in academics. Rochelle Douglas developed her interest in education and learning at Central High School, where she graduated in 1955. Leaving Central, she briefly attended Speed Engineering School (University of Louisville) where she was one of the few early Black students in the program and the only Black female in a class of 190 students.
She left school for a while and married Charles Douglas, with whom she had 4 children; Kitt Douglas, Kris Douglas, Bruce Douglas, and Mark Douglas. Rochelle raised her family, always stressing education, and eventually returned to the University of Louisville, where in 1977, she matriculated with her Master's of Science in Urban Planning.
The career path of Rochelle was varied, involving social work, a stint with the Census bureau, Real Estate, and working as a Probation Officer. It was the work as a Probation Officer where Rochelle made a lasting impact on individuals that have continually expressed gratitude for her being their point of contact and contributing to their success.
Rochelle is survived by three of her children, Kitt, Bruce, and Mark. She was greatly loved and will be tremendously missed.
Rochelle's final resting place will be next to her loving daughter Kris at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020