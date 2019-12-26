|
|
Rocky B. Comito
Shepherdsville - Mr. Rocky B. Comito, age 68, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorcas D. Comito; two beloved daughters, Tabitha C. Vibbert (Keith) and Tamara C. Hoover (Scott); his cherished grandsons, Anthony M. Kennedy, Evan Z. Stilts and Luke T. Hoover; a treasured brother, Joseph A. Comito of Phoenix, AZ; step-grandchildren, Olivia Hamilton (Matt), Meredith Burkhead (Corey) and Nate Vibbert; step-great-grandchildren, Andy and Joey Hamilton and Penelope and Liam Burkhead; his treasured aunts, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew Joseph and Dorothy May Comito and his in-laws, Calvin and Merlin Dickenson.
Rocky grew up in South Florida. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after four years of service. He earned an Associate degree in Applied Science from Jefferson Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Louisville and a Master of Science in Industrial Technology from Eastern Kentucky University. He completed the Ford Skilled Trades Apprentice Program in Industrial Truck Repair in 1996.
He retired from Ford Motor Company after 34 ½ years working at both the Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant. He was a proud member of UAW Local 862 where he held various elected positions. The most recent as President of Local 862 for 11 years until his retirement. After his retirement, he had the privilege to be Deputy Secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for 2 ½ years.
Besides his commitment to his union brothers and sisters, he served on many community boards and received numerous labor awards during his career.
Rocky was a Kentucky Colonel and previous Fox Chase City Council member. He was a Commissioner on Bullitt County Planning and Zoning Commission. He was Vice Chairperson of UAW Local 862 Retirees Chapter, a Board Member of Autotruck Financial Credit Union, and Committee member of Louisville Labor-Management.
Rocky was a devoted family man who loved his daughters and grandsons deeply. He supported them in everything they did, and he was very proud of the people they had become.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with private burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor's favorite charity. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019