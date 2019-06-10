Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Rocky Mitchell Obituary
Rocky Mitchell

Okalona - Rocky Alan Mitchell, 66, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Mr. Mitchell was born on August 18, 1952 to the late Bob Mitchell and Shirley Sidebottom. Mr. Mitchell was retired from the Department Transportation Cabinet and was a graduate of J. Graham Brown School. Among those that preceded him in death are his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara Jo Mitchell; and daughter in law, Shannon Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kimberly Hornung (Steve); son James Johnson; grandchildren, Jackson, Isabella, Mackenzie, Savannah, Michaela, and Gavin; sisters, Vicki Hayden (Scott) and DeLinda Mitchell; brothers, Dodd and Troy Mitchell; nieces, Nikki Weis (Kevin) and Michelle Varner; and nephew, Mark Hayden (Renee). He also loved his pets, he had two beloved dogs that passed away, Sha Sha and Zeb, and one black cat that was always at his side, Ebony; and is survived by his two loving dogs Spiderman and Mary Jane.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2019 at 12 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday, June 11, 2019 from 1 pm until 8 pm and on Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 10, 2019
