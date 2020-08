Or Copy this URL to Share

Roderick E. Burns, Jr.



Louisville - 28, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He is survived by twelve children; mother, LaTarsha Burns; father, Roderick E. Burns, Sr.; 3 brothers, 10 sisters; grandmothers, Doris Webb and Regina Burns; a special friend, Micheal Neal and a host of other relatives and friends.









