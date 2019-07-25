|
Rodger Stanley Ruzanka Sr.
LOUISVILLE - 79, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend.
A former Catholic priest, he taught and worked with communities in Peru. His commitment to helping others continued in his career at Prudential Life Insurance. He will be remembered for his love, kindness and humor, and will be missed by all those whose paths he crossed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dorothy Ruzanka and brother, Steven Romuald Ruzanka.
Rodger is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Silvia M. Ruzanka; daughter, Silvia P. Ruzanka (Benjamin Chang); son, Rodger Ruzanka Jr. (Ashley Blanchette); grandchildren, Isabella and Violetta Chang; brothers, Michael Andrew Ruzanka (Charlotte) and Mark Edward Ruzanka (Melissa [Missy]); sister, Mary Diane Ruzanka; and his beloved grand bunnies, Felix and Oscar.
A private visitation will be held Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3rd, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4005 Dixie Highway.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019