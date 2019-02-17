|
Rodney Dee Blumenberg
Elizabethtown - 62, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his Brother, Joseph Paul Blumenberg.
Rodney is survived by his Wife, Denice, Parents, Jasper & Vera Blumenberg, 3 Brothers, 4 Stepchildren, host of Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews.
Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22; Newcomer Funeral Home SW, (10304 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY). Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday; Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance (1105 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY), burial to follow at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019