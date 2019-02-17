Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance
1105 Woodland Dr
Elizabethtown, KY
Rodney Dee Blumenberg

Rodney Dee Blumenberg Obituary
Rodney Dee Blumenberg

Elizabethtown - 62, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his Brother, Joseph Paul Blumenberg.

Rodney is survived by his Wife, Denice, Parents, Jasper & Vera Blumenberg, 3 Brothers, 4 Stepchildren, host of Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews.

Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22; Newcomer Funeral Home SW, (10304 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY). Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday; Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance (1105 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY), burial to follow at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
