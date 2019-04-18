Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Eli Wilson


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney Eli Wilson Obituary
Rodney Eli Wilson

Clarkson - Mr. Rodney Eli Wilson, age 54, of Clarkson, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, April 15, 2019. Mr. Wilson was born on August 4, 1964 in New Albany, IN. He was a diesel mechanic by trade. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack D. Wilson; sister, Yvonne Allen and grandmother, Ozie Maggard. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Jody Wilson; companion, Sally Davis; son, David "DJ" Ashley; aunt, Aleen Long (Claudie); uncle, Walter Maggard (Winona) and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now