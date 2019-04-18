|
|
Rodney Eli Wilson
Clarkson - Mr. Rodney Eli Wilson, age 54, of Clarkson, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, April 15, 2019. Mr. Wilson was born on August 4, 1964 in New Albany, IN. He was a diesel mechanic by trade. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack D. Wilson; sister, Yvonne Allen and grandmother, Ozie Maggard. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Jody Wilson; companion, Sally Davis; son, David "DJ" Ashley; aunt, Aleen Long (Claudie); uncle, Walter Maggard (Winona) and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019