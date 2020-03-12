Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272

1968 - 2020
Louisville - Rodney Lyons, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Rodney was an avid University of Kentucky, and Steelers fan. He loved his wife, daughter, family and his dogs, Bear, Cal, Bryant, Jax, and Fred. Rodney enjoyed telling stories, football, basketball, and grilling. He was born on October 2, 1968 in Louisville, Kentucky to Marvin and Gail Lyons. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents. Rodney is survived by his loving Wife, Renee Lyons, Parents, Marvin & Gail Lyons, Daughter, Alex Lyons, Sister, Teresa (Ron) Gaylord. Rodney also leaves behind to cherish his memory a host of Extended Family both in Louisville and Elizabethtown, and numerous Friends. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, March 23, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial and Military Honors to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff. Family request that friends and family dress in their University of Kentucky or Steelers apparel. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions in Rodney's memory be made to his wife.\ To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 20, 2020
