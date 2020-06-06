Rodney Shrode
Rodney Shrode

Dunedin - 58, passed away June 3, 2020, at his residence in Dunedin, FL. He was born in Louisville, KY June 1, 1962 to parents Ronald Kaye Shrode (deceased) and Cora Lee Kidd. He founded Rodney & Company, and since retired. He was preceded in death by his father; nephew, Bobby Shrode, and is survived by his mother, Cora Lee; brother, Robin Shrode (Janice), David Shrode (Tammy); nephews, Tyler, Jayden, Hayden; nieces, McKayla, Whitney. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Services will take place at a later date in Louisville, Ky.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
