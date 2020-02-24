|
Roger D Barnett
Louisville - Roger D. Barnett, 62, of Louisville passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Roger was a Mason he belong to Miles Lodge 341 and achieved Past Grand Master of Kentucky. Roger worked for Advantage funeral home as a preneed counselor.
Roger was met at Heaven's gate by his father, Kenneth. Roger has left behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Minnie Barnett; Alice Beck Barnett; sister Debra Harder (Glen); nephew, Jeremy Van Meter (Jenny); niece, Mandy Van Meter; great-niece, Ellie Van Meter; and great-nephew, Garrett Van Meter; and the love of Roger's life his four dogs, Sammy, Molly, Winston and Noel.
Funeral service for Roger will be held at Heady-Hardy funeral Home 7710 Dixie Hwy. Friday February 28, 2020 at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday February 27, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. at the funeral home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020