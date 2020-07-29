Roger D. PerkinsLouisville - Roger D. Perkins, 70 of Louisville, passed away July 27, 2020. He was the son of Robert and Emma Perkins. Roger spent his career working for General Electric.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Patricia Sue Legel Perkins; his father: Robert Perkins; and his brother: John Perkins.Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Jerry Perkins (Mandi) and Michael Perkins; his mother: Emma Jean Perkins; his grandchildren: Miranda, Megan, Harlie, and Dylan; and his sister: Carolyn Campbell (Bruce).Funeral services will be 12 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 1-7 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the funeral home.