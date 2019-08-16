Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Roger D. Smith


1951 - 2019
Roger D. Smith Obituary
Roger D. Smith

Louisville - Roger Dale Smith, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

He was born on April 5, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Delores A. Smith, Son, Brian S. Smith, Daughter, Christina L. Smith, Sister, Priscilla (Dean) Hubbard, Step-Sister, Reda Johnson, and Step-Brother, Carl Watson.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His funeral

will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
