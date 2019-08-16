|
|
Roger D. Smith
Louisville - Roger Dale Smith, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
He was born on April 5, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Delores A. Smith, Son, Brian S. Smith, Daughter, Christina L. Smith, Sister, Priscilla (Dean) Hubbard, Step-Sister, Reda Johnson, and Step-Brother, Carl Watson.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His funeral
will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019