Roger Dale Brown
Roger Dale Brown passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born October 11, 1944 in Louisville. He retired from Ford Motor Company. He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Simler, two brothers, Ernie Lawrence and Terry Lawrence and also by one great grandson, Levi Brocar.

He is survived by one sister Nina Bell (Jim) and one brother David Simler (Juli), his first wife Carol Brown and their 5 daughters, Carol Lynn Haydon, Patricia Messex (Tony), Rhonda Hill (Tony), Tina Christensen and Teresa Tabler (Kevin Mattingly), his 2nd wife Deborah J. Brown, and their daughter April Brown, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

A celebration of life will he held at a later date.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

