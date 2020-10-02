1/1
Roger Dale McVicker
1946 - 2020
Roger Dale McVicker

Charlestown - Roger Dale McVicker, 73, of Charlestown, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his girls on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sellersburg Healthcare Center.

He was born on November 15, 1946 in Greenville, KY to Charles and Elsie McVicker. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and retired from General Electric in the maintenance department after 31 years. He was a 1965 graduate of Charlestown High School, a former Charlestown City Councilman from 1972-1980, a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee, a member of the Charlestown Optimist Club, a Kentucky Colonel, a Charlestown H.S. Band Booster, a member of the CHS Alumni Association, a long time volunteer of the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon and a huge supporter of the Charlestown H.S. and Ball State University Bands, Drama and Choirs.

He was a loving dad and "Pa Nose" to his grandchildren and great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Mary McVicker.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Pam (Steve) McCoy of Charlestown and Christy (John) Baker of Lebanon, OH; brother, Jerry (Joyce) McVicker of Sellersburg, IN; grandchildren, Kristen (Chris) Reynolds of Charlestown; Amber Moore of Lexington, KY, Andrea McCoy of Charlestown, Matthew McCoy of Charlestown, Mary Baker, Abby Baker and Lori Baker all of Lebanon; great-granddaughter, Kylie Lewellen of Charlestown.

Life Celebration Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Charlestown with burial in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the church and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
