Roger Duncan Salot M.D.
Louisville - 88, passed away, September 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Salot was most fortunate to be born to the late Duncan George Salot M.D. and Gertrude Marion Slavin on October 16, 1939 at Grace Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. The family moved to Lebanon, KY in 1938 where Dr. Duncan Salot practiced EENT for fifty years. Dr. Roger Salot was educated at Lebanon Elementary School and then attended Kentucky Military Institute, graduating in 1948. He attended the University of Kentucky for two years before volunteering for the Army. He was most proud of becoming a paratrooper and volunteering for service in Korea where he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart in the 2nd Infantry Division. Dr. Salot returned to UK in 1953, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1956. He entered The University of Louisville Medical School graduating in 1960. After a year of internship at St. Joseph's Infirmary, he completed a four year residency in Ophthalmology at the UofL General Hospital. Dr. Salot practiced Medical Arts Building in the Eastern Parkway for almost 40 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Kentucky Medical Association, Greater Louisville Medical Society, , and other organizations including the Retired Doctor Monday Morning Breakfast Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Joan Holtgrave Salot.
He is survived by his children, Roger Duncan, Jr., Clark Salot (Carrie), Mary Jane Valentine, LuAnn Brightwell (Joe), Carol Salot, Bridget Sullivan (Tim); Joan's wonderful daughters who were adopted into his heart, Mary Ann Salerno, Trish Salerno, Susie Steiden (Billy), Angela McDonald, Nancy Keal (Thad); sisters, Carol Carrico, Virginia Combs; grandchildren, Jordan Homan, Katie Brown, Christine Brightwell, Taylor Valentine, Laura Valentine, Chris Russell, Collin Russell, Duncan Salot, Michael Salot, Adam Strothman, Neal Strothman, Lee Steiden, Sarah Steiden, Nicholas Steiden, Amanda McDonald, Claire McDonald, Andy Keal, Joey Keal, Sarah Rose Keal; great grandchildren, Jacob Homan, Emerson Homan, Felix Valentine, Barrett Brown, Waylon Strothman.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Boys and Girls Haven.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019