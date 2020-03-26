|
Roger Glen "Robbie" Robinson
Louisville - 94, passed away March 25, 2020 at Heartsong Memory Care.
He was born March 11, 1926 in Dixon, Tennessee.
He belonged to Parkview United Methodist Church/ Garrs Lane United Methodist Church.
He worked as a machinist for L&N Railroad, and was an enthusiastic member of the YMCA.
Roger was in the United States Army and served during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Lloyd Robinson; wife of 60 years, Jewel Robinson; brothers, William, Kenton, and J.B. Robinson; sisters, Florence Cerda and Jane Farley.
Survived by his children, Dennis Robinson (Bonnie), Terri Hiner (Walt); grandchildren, Bradley (Kristin), Chad (Samantha), Andrew, Jonathan, Christopher (Chihiro); great-grandchild, Easton; brothers, Grady and Richard Robinson; sisters, Betty Sutherland and Patricia Ann Haley.
Special thanks to Heartsong Memory Care Staff for the care they gave to our father.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Heartsong Memory Care Employee Fund and/or a church of your choice.
Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic the Robinson family will have a private visitation and service to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020