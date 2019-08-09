|
Roger Gunn
Louisville - Roger Gunn, of Louisville, KY, passed away August 7, 2019. The son of Marvin and Dottie, Roger grew up in Germantown and graduated from St. Vincent de Paul, St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville. He worked in sales throughout his professional life.
Roger loved the American flag, covered bridges, lighthouses, and being on the water for boat rides with friends. As a child he would frequently ride his bike to Bowman Field to watch airplanes take off and land. He loved nature and enjoyed snapdragons, watching thunderstorms, and fishing. Roger was a bowler and an avid fan of the U of L Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, and NASCAR racing. Above all, Roger loved to travel throughout the United States and, surprisingly light on his feet, he loved all types of dancing. He met his wife Paula the summer after 8th grade at a teen club dance and she became his lifelong dance partner and the love of his life.
Roger's greatest joy came from his family. He took great pride in helping his two sons, Tim and Matt, earn their Eagle Scout awards and was also a constant presence in their lives coaching every sport they played as kids. Finally, he loved and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's recitals, plays, sporting events, and countless baseball games while cheering them on and praising their accomplishments.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Paula, his brother Mark and sisters Kathie Sacksteder and Debbie, his sons, Tim (Karen) and Matt (Amy), his grandchildren Elora, Carter, William, Davis and Charlie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many loyal and true friends that stuck by his side through the physical challenges he endured late in life and his beloved golden retriever Roxie.
Visitation will be from 11am-8pm on Sunday, August 11th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Roger's life celebration will take place at 6pm on Sunday, afterward people are welcomed to stay a share memories with the family. He will be laid to rest at 10am on Monday, August 12th at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Boy Scouts of America, The Louisville Youth Orchestra, the Trinity High School Department of Theater Arts, or The Kentucky .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019