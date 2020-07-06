Roger Hastings DavisLouisville - Roger Hastings Davis, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Roger was born July 19, 1929 to the late David Ashby and Elizabeth Warren Davis. Roger was the co-owner of Hagan & Davis Tire Company and the Lagrange Tire Center. He was a Navy Veteran who served on the USS Wasp. In his younger years Roger worked for the Ehrler Dairy Company. Roger had a big heart and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his brothers, David Davis and William Davis; aunt, Emily Warren.Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Kopp Davis; daughters, Jacqueline Davis and Dr. Teresa Davis Parrott; grandchildren, Melissa J. Schlegel (Mike), Ryan Wayne Jordan, Tyler Adam Parrott (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Benjamin Jordan, Aurelia Jordan, Milo Schlegel and a great grandson to be born soon; cousins, Tim Hawkins, Charles Warren and Constance Warren.Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.Due to Covid-19 masks are required to be worn during visitation and funeral services.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ky. Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222 or the Korean War Veterans Memorial, 950 North Washington Street, Suite 311, Alexandria, VA 22314