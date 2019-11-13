|
Roger Kappesser
Louisville - Roger Kappesser, 57, of Louisville, entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2019. He was a longtime member of St. James United Church of Christ. Roger participated in Kentucky State Summer and Winter Special Olympic Games. He was the only athlete to compete in the games for fifty straight years from 1968-2018. He also participated in seven World Olympic Games, having won two gold medals throughout his Olympic career. He was also an avid square dancer and attended multiple Southeastern Square Dancing Conventions. Roger was a friend and inspiration to all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Michael Ann Kappesser. Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Rawley and Richard Kappesser; sister-in-law, Jamie Kappesser; and cousins, Nancy, Cindy, Sally, and Ronnie. Funeral service will be 12pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. James United Church of Christ, 3535 Taylor Blvd. Louisville, KY with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-8pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger's memory can be made to Kentucky Special Olympics #4.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019