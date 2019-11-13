Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James United Church of Christ
3535 Taylor Blvd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Kappesser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Kappesser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Kappesser Obituary
Roger Kappesser

Louisville - Roger Kappesser, 57, of Louisville, entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2019. He was a longtime member of St. James United Church of Christ. Roger participated in Kentucky State Summer and Winter Special Olympic Games. He was the only athlete to compete in the games for fifty straight years from 1968-2018. He also participated in seven World Olympic Games, having won two gold medals throughout his Olympic career. He was also an avid square dancer and attended multiple Southeastern Square Dancing Conventions. Roger was a friend and inspiration to all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Michael Ann Kappesser. Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Rawley and Richard Kappesser; sister-in-law, Jamie Kappesser; and cousins, Nancy, Cindy, Sally, and Ronnie. Funeral service will be 12pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. James United Church of Christ, 3535 Taylor Blvd. Louisville, KY with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-8pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger's memory can be made to Kentucky Special Olympics #4.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -