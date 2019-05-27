Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
901 Breckenridge Ln
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
901 Breckenridge Ln
Roger L. Klingeman Obituary
Roger L. Klingeman

Middletown - son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Klingeman was born in 1935 and departed this life on Wednesday May 22, 2019. He made his profession of faith in Christ and was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church.

Roger is proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marlene and Daughter Lynne Givens as well as a sister, Joyce Stratton. Left to cherish his memory are son Jeff Klingeman (Jennifer), daughter Lori Heslin (Kevin), and son-in-law David Givens and seven beloved Grandchildren - Phillip, Eric, Cory, Adam, Hannah, Matthew and Michael.

Roger was an Air Force veteran and brilliant engineer and worked for over 43 years at the General Electric Company. He loved kayaking, The Penn State club, Derby Dinner Playhouse, and coached the Middletown Elementary Chess team. He loved giving out dollar coins and would always challenge the recipient to find the date minted on the coin. He was a kind and gentle soul and was willing to help anyone.

Funeral Service celebrating Roger's life will be 11 AM, Wednesday, May 29th with a one hour visitation prior to service at St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Ln., burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

Visitation is 3-6 PM, Tuesday, May 28th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to support the mission work of St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207, Habitat for Humanity, or Twisted Pink's work to fund metastatic breast cancer research (www.twistedpink.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 27, 2019
