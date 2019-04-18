Services
Roger L. Thompson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger L. Thompson Obituary
Roger L. Thompson

Louisville - Roger Thompson, 77, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

He was born February 13, 1942 in Louisville a son to the late Walter Lee Thompson and Martha Middleton Stone.

Roger was a Baptist by faith and a U.S. Navy Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Thompson and a brother, William Joseph Thompson.

Roger is survived by two sons, Roger Scott Thompson and William Patrick Thompson; sister, Cheryl "Tommie" Thompson; two nephews and a niece, Michelle Thompson, Colin Maddox (Farish Jerman) and Cameron Maddox and a great-nephew, Devin Thompson.

In keeping with Roger's wishes, cremation was chosen. Burial with military honors took place at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
