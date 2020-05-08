Roger Lee Howard
New Albany, Indiana - Roger Lee Howard, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Roger was born in New Albany, IN and raised on Spring St. by his loving parents, Roger and Virginia (Glover) Howard. Raised in a Catholic home, Roger attended Holy Trinity Church in New Albany and was a member of the first graduating class at Providence High School in 1955. Roger was the first Pioneer basketball superstar at the Catholic high school where he is still the all-time leading scorer and first player to score more than 1,000 points in his career. Roger also led the Providence golf team to the school's first ever state tournament appearance in any sport, and was voted the "most athletic student" his senior year. Roger went to the University of Dayton on a basketball scholarship and led the freshmen team in scoring. He finished his career at Bellarmine College having played on both the basketball and golf teams.
Roger was a veteran of the United States Navy where he continued his basketball career and in 1961 was selected to the all-tournament team at the prestigious All Navy Basketball Tournament in Pearl Harbor. He went on to retire from Aetna Life and Casualty as a claims supervisor and worked for Gary Becker Law Offices post retirement. He was a longtime volunteer coach and referee in the New Albany mini league having coached long after coaching his three sons and volunteered for many years at local soup kitchens and food banks. Roger enjoyed playing golf, shooting his infamous hook shot, and cheering on his beloved Kentucky Wildcats whenever he got the chance. "Poppy" loved horsing around with his seven grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to make them smile. Roger was well known for his kind heart and gentle soul as well as his quick wit and dry sense of humor.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara (Hilbert); sons, Roger (Karen), Barry (Joanie), and Todd (Jenny); seven grandchildren, Brett, Landon, Roger IV, Chase, Keslyn, Emory, and Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a drive through visitation at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany from 11 am until 2 pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. His funeral service will be private but will be live streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KraftFuneral. Private entombment will be held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
You may reach out to the family by posting memories and condolences at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.