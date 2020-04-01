|
|
Roger Lester Eckart
Jeffersonville - Roger Lester Eckart, 78, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital of apparent COVID-19. Roger was born on Nov. 15, 1941 in Louisville, KY. to Lester Frank and Ann Elbert Eckart. At an early age he moved to Jeff. and grew up and went to school in Georgetown, IN. In 1960, he graduated from Georgetown H.S. and went on to become a Master Barber. In 1972 he went to part time barbering in order to become a New Albany Firefighter. He retired from the Fire Dept. in 1997 and went back to barbering. He has worked for over 50 years as a barber in Jeff. Some families are in their 4th generation as customers. Roger loved to bowl at Blackiston Lanes with the senior league and to crappie fish at Patoka Lake. He also never turned down a chance to go to the Casino at French Lick.
Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years: Sharon Gregory Eckart, his sister: Veneda Eckart Keithley(Lenne II), and his dog Pogo.
Funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to: Edwardsville United Methodist Church, WHAS Crusade for Children, the Floyd County Animal Rescue League or a in Roger's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020