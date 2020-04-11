|
|
Roger Miles Plamp
Louisville - 63, of Louisville, died peacefully on Friday, April 10, after a long illness.
Roger was born in Louisville on March 29, 1957 to John E. Plamp, Jr. and Martha Miles Plamp. He graduated from Holy Spirit School and St. Xavier High School. He attended Western Kentucky University, and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.
He completed an internship with Fireman's Fund Insurance in Kansas City, MO, where he met and married his wife. He then joined his father at the Plamp Insurance Agency in Louisville, which later became the Plamp-Keen Agency. Roger retired from Neace-Lukens Agency in 2017. During his career, he was active in the Louisville Salesmen's Club, Associated Builders and Contractors, and as an Associate member of the Home Builders Association of Louisville.
Roger joined St. Leonard parish in 1984 and participated in many activities at the church and school, including Hospitality minister, cooking for the parish fish fries, setting up and general problem-solver for the annual picnic, and as a soccer coach for the school.
He learned to swim and sail at the Louisville Boat Club as a child. He also loved to camp and to travel. His greatest passion was for cooking, which he did every day. He loved working on his backyard pond and other projects around the house.
Roger is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joan Rutherford Plamp, sons Alexander Plamp (Sarah) of New Bern, NC, and Stuart Plamp of Louisville. He is also survived by his mother, Martha Miles Plamp, sisters Diane Dorsey and Marian Maxwell (Roger), along with many cousins and friends.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hosparus of Louisville or St. Xavier High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020